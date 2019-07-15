Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach To Script Warner Bros’ Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Film

Lady Bird helmer Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (The Meyerowitz Stories) have come aboard to pen the screenplay for the Warner Bros Barbie movie, which is being headlined by Margot Robbie. Gerwig is also eyeing the director’s seat.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are producing via their LuckyChap Entertainment shingle with Robbie Brenner, head of the newly launched Mattel Films division. The pic marks the first project under Mattel Films.

It was previously set up at Sony with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, at different points, attached to star in the role of the iconic Malibu doll. WB picked up the project once the option expired at Sony last year.

Warner Bros remains mum on the film’s plotline. The logline for Barbie while at Sony was she gets kicked out of Barbieland because she’s not perfect enough. She then goes on an adventure in the real world and by the time she returns to Barbieland to save it, she has gained the realization that perfection comes on the inside, not the outside, and that the key to happiness is belief in oneself, free of the obligation to adhere to some unattainable standard of perfection. It’s not certain if that’s the version that will be developed at Warner Bros.

Executive Producers are Josey McNamara or LuckyChap Entertainment and Ynon Kreiz of Mattel.