Greg Berlanti, Rina Mimoun On Stephanie Niznik Death: “The Mother Of Our Tribe”

Reactions continue to pour in on the death of Stephanie Niznik, who died last month at age 52 in Encino, Calif. of unknown causes.

Everwood creator Greg Berlanti and showrunner Rina Mimoun were the latest to weigh in. Niznik is best known for her role as neighbor Nina Feeney on Everwood during its four-season run from 2002-2006.

In a joint statement, the executive producers called Niznik “the mother of our tribe” for the medical drama series.

“Everwood was more than a television show. It was a family,” the statement said. “We recently lost the mother of our tribe, Stephanie Niznik. Stephanie played Nina, the next door neighbor to Andy Brown, and the woman who helped raise his children as he struggled with being a single father. She continued that role off-screen by being an incredible friend, a nurturing mother figure to our younger cast members and an artist who brought warmth, compassion and humor to every episode and our set. Everyone who was lucky enough to know and work with her will miss her dearly.”

Earlier, co-star Scott Wolf (who played Nina’s longtime boyfriend Jake) and Vivien Cardone (who played Andy’s daughter Delia) gave Twitter salutes to Niznik.

Besides Everwood, Niznik’s credits included guest roles on Nash Bridges, NCIS and CSI: Miami and recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy and Diagnosis Murder. She also played Trill Starfleet Ensign Kell Perim in the feature film Star Trek: Insurrection, and the Wraith in the “Rogue Planet” episode of the series Star Trek: Enterprise.

Other credits include Anywhere But Here, The Twilight of the Golds, Dear God and Exit to Eden. Her most recent film appearance was in feature The Twenty in 2009.

