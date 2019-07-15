‘Greenland’: STX Gerard Butler-Led Thriller Adds Andrew Bachelor & Scott Glenn

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Bachelor, a.k.a King Bach (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Meet The Blacks) and Marvel’s Daredevil actor Scott Glenn have been added cast of Greenland, the STXfilms disaster thriller starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. Young actor Roger Dale Floyd, who will appear in WB’s The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, is also set to co-star.

Ric Roman Waugh is directing the film based on a script from Chris Sparling, with revisions by Mitchell LaFortune and Roman.

Currently in production, the pic centers on one family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster.

Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk is producing the film with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company.

Bachelor’s upcoming slate includes Coffee and Kareem, a Netflix film starring Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms, Holidate opposite Emma Roberts and Kristin Chenoweth, also for Netflix, and John Legend’s and IFC’s new variety sketch series Sherman’s Showcase.

In addition to Netflix’s Daredevil series, Glenn’s recent credits include The Defenders, HBO’s The Leftovers, and Hulu’s Castle Rock. Past films include Urban Cowboy, The Silence of the Lambs, Training Day, and The Bourne Ultimatum.

Bachelor is repped by UTA, Christina Bachelor, Adam Kaller, and Duncan Hedges; Glenn by Innovative Artists, Talent and Literary Agency Inc., and Parseghian Planco; Floyd by 22 Talent and Industry Entertainment.