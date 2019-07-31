Yaniv Raz Gets Script Commitment From Netflix On ‘Green Cross’

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-director Yaniv Raz has gotten a script commitment from Netflix on Green Cross, an original dark comedy inspired by his Florida-based psychologist mother who, through a series of mishaps, is misidentified as a spy by a series of heavyweight players involved in the Middle East conflict. In Green Cross, she is bored with her suburban life and soon decides to pretend to be the secret agent whom they wrongly believe she is.

Raz will write and executive produce.

It is one of several percolating projects for Raz, who most recently wrote and directed the YA film Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets. He separately has set at Starz The Art of Dying, an original modern-day gothic horror series that revolves around a group of young bio-engineers in New Haven who conduct clandestine tests of illicit DNA editing techniques on members of the underprivileged population surrounding the city, in order to more quickly find cures for degenerative illnesses. Like The Island of Dr. Moreau, the show deals with questions of moral responsibility, identity and human interference with nature, while also exploring a substantial element of society and class politics.

Raz also has closed a deal to write and direct the feature film Bau, based on the life of Joseph Bau, whose secret marriage in the Plaszow concentration camp was dramatized in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List. The film tells the life story of the whimsical animator-turned-Mossad agent and takes place both in 1970s Israel and 1940s Poland. Producing are First March’s Rhian Williams and Joanne Podmore, along with Deborah Smerecnik.

Raz also has just completed his first novel, The Mapmaker’s Lover, based on his beloved spec screenplay. He’s repped by Management 360.