Grasshopper Acquires Sundance Film ‘Light from Light’ Starring Marin Ireland & Jim Gaffigan

EXCLUSIVE: Grasshopper Film has obtained the distribution rights to writer-director Paul Harrill’s, Light from Light, the ghost story drama that premiered at Sundance earlier this year. Planned for a theatrical release across the country this fall, the film stars Marin Ireland and Jim Gaffigan as two strangers who find solace in one another while investigating a mysterious incident.

Elisabeth Moss produced the pic with Sailor Bear, James M. Johnston, Toby Halbrooks as well as Ten Acre Films’ Kelly Williams and Ley Line Entertainment’s Tim Headington and Theresa Steele.

The synopsis: Following her lifelong interest in the paranormal, Sheila (Ireland) is asked to investigate a potential haunting at a Tennessee farmhouse. There she meets Richard (Gaffigan), a widower who thinks his recently departed wife may still be with him. The investigation that ensues — which eventually includes Shelia’s son, Owen and his classmate Lucy — forces them to reckon with the direction their lives have taken.

Josh Wiggins and Atheena Frizzel co-star.

Jonathan Duffy of Ten Acre Films and David Lowery of Sailor Bear served as executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by Ryan Krivoshey, President and Founder of Grasshopper Film, and Kristen Konvitz of ICM Partners.

Grasshopper’s forthcoming release slate includes James Longley’s Angels Are Made Of Light, Brett Story’s The Hottest August, and Ognjen Glavonić’s The Load.