‘Grantchester’ To Return To ITV & PBS Masterpiece For Season 5

Grantchester is coming back for a fifth season after British broadcaster ITV and PBS Masterpiece renewed the quaint drama. Stars Robson Green and Tom Brittney will return, although James Norton will not.

The fourth season of the Kudos-produced drama is set to air in the U.S. this weekend after airing in the UK at the start of the year.

Season 5 will pick up in Cambridge in 1957, a year after the current fourth season in which Prime Minister Harold MacMillan told the British people that they had “never had it so good.” For many of the residents of Grantchester, it really will feel like they’re in a delightful new Eden, but for all the talk of paradise on earth and faith-in-action, Geordie (Green) knows that trouble is never far away.

Kudos executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd said: “We are very excited that Grantchester is returning for a fifth series. The audience has taken the pairing of Robson Green and Tom Brittney to their hearts and we are delighted to be able to continue the story of Geordie and Will with Masterpiece and ITV.”

Grantchester will start shooting this summer in Cambridgeshire, UK, with further casting news set to be announced.

The series will be executive produced for Kudos by Kingsman-Lloyd and writer-creator Daisy Coulam. The executive producer for Masterpiece is Rebecca Eaton at WGBH Boston. Series five will be produced by Richard Cookson and directed by Gordon Anderson, Christiana Ebohon and Rob Evans.