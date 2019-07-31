Grant Thompson Dies: YouTube ‘King Of Random’ Star Was 38

Grant Thompson, star and creator of viral YouTube channel The King of Random, has died at age 38, his family said.

Thompson was killed in a paragliding accident Monday evening, TMZ reported. His body was recovered early Tuesday morning in St. George, Utah after his family filed a missing person’s report when he didn’t return home, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

“It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night,” read a statement on The King of Random Instagram page. “Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created.”

The post urged fans to “do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random.”

“Grant’s legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created,” the post concluded.

Thompson’s family also posted a YouTube video tribute, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The YouTube star started his channel January 2010, and had more than 11 million subscribers. He used it to post experimental videos and clips about various projects, with his most popular video being “How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!” The clip had over 26 million views.