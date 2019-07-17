Grammys: Ken Ehrlich To Produce His 40th & Final Show; Ben Winston Set As Solo EP Starting In 2021

The 2020 edition of Music’s Biggest Night will be a big one for Ken Ehrlich. CBS and the Recording Academy today set him to produce his 40th — and final — Grammy Awards. Ehrlich’s producing partner on the past three Grammycasts, The Late Late Show EP Ben Winston, also will produce the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January then take over as solo EP in 2021.

“Ken’s imprint on the Grammy Awards and the music industry are well-known and represent the kind of work and vision that legends are made of,” said Neil Portnow, President and CEO of the Recording Academy. “Having worked closely with Ken for almost half of his tenure with the show, I have seen first-hand the vision, extraordinary musical knowledge and passion he brings to every minute of the process, and the spectacular results and memorable Grammy Moments that have been delivered. It’s an honor to celebrate his 40th show.”

Added Jack Sussman, EVP Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS. “It’s called ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ for a reason, and one of those reasons is Ken Ehrlich. … For the viewing audience, it is those once-in-a-lifetime ‘Grammy Moments’ that are unforgettable – and we have Ken Ehrlich to thank for that.”

Winston Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

For his part, Winston is a six–time Emmy winner and a 22–time nominee. Along with his gig at The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, last year he won the first-ever Emmys for Apple and Snapchat. He has produced music specials for such artists as Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber, to name a few. He also recently served as EP for the Global Citizen Nelson Mandela 100 Concert in South Africa, with Beyoncé and Jay Z as headliners.

“It’s an absolute honor to be executive producer of the Grammys for 2021,” Winston said. “I feel excitement and nerves in equal measure on taking on this role, but mostly I feel immense gratitude to the Recording Academy for this wonderful opportunity. I also want to salute Ken, who has done an absolutely remarkable job of the last 40 years.”

CBS is proud of and grateful for Ken’s creative leadership and partnership over the last 40 years. With the Grammys’ rich history and foundation in place, we will pass the baton in 2021 to Ben Winston, one of the most creative producing voices in television today. The past is historic. The present is exciting. And the future is bright for this event on television.

CBS will air the Grammys live on on January 26 from Staples Center in Los Angeles.