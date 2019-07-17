Gospel Singer Kirk Franklin Biopic In Works From Sony, Producer DeVon Franklin

EXCLUSIVE: Sony is taking us to church with an upcoming biopic about multi-platinum gospel singer Kirk Franklin. The film, currently untitled, is being produced by former Sony exec DeVon Franklin via his Franklin Entertainment banner, while Franklin will serve as an executive producer through his label Fo Yo Soul Entertainment.

Brian Ivie (The Drop Box) has been tapped to write the film which will follow 14-time Grammy-winning artist from his humble beginning through his meteoric rise to fame as he changes the face of gospel music and battles his demons in the process.

Franklin, often dubbed as the king of gospel music, released his first album in 1993 called Kirk Franklin & The Family, which went platinum with over 1 million copies sold, the first gospel album to do so, and charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart for 42 weeks. He’s also behind such hits as “Looking for You”, “Revolution,” “Hosanna,” “Stomp,” “Wanna Be Happy?,” among others.

With his latest album release, Long Live Love, Franklin became the first artist in history to top all five Billboard gospel charts at one time.

Zahra Phillips will oversee for Franklin Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti and Maia Eyre will oversee for the studio.

Faith-based film producer DeVon Franklin, also a renowned preacher and New York Times bestselling author, is the President/CEO of Franklin Entertainment, the production company behind the recently released inspirational film Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz as well as Sony’s animated film, The Star, and Miracles from Heaven, also from Sony.

Ivie most recently wrote and directed the Emanuel, a documentary about the 2015 Charleston church mass shooting.

Kirk is repped by Michael Van Dyck, Ronald Hill, and B2L Entertainment Law, P.C.; DeVon by WME and Hansen Jacobsen; Ivie by CAA and Inspired Entertainment.