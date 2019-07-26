‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back’ Renewed For Season 3 By Fox

Amid solid ratings, Fox has ordered a 10-episode third season of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back.
The restaurant makeover show from the Emmy-nominated host, chef, producer and hospitality expert is television’s No. 1 cooking show for the 2018/19 season among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers (1.4/6 among adults 18-49 and averaging 4.5 million total viewers).
The series, produced by Studio Ramsay, features Ramsay traveling to struggling restaurants around the country in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels, as he goes in undercover to see their problems first-hand. After that, Ramsay and his team redesign the interior, menu and kitchen – all in just 24 hours.
Ramsay received his first Emmy nomination for the network’s hit kids cooking competition series MasterChef Junior. He has served up three big franchises for Fox — Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef — in addition to other series, including The F Word.
Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on 24 Hours To Hell and Back.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.