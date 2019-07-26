‘Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back’ Renewed For Season 3 By Fox

Amid solid ratings, Fox has ordered a 10-episode third season of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back.

The restaurant makeover show from the Emmy-nominated host, chef, producer and hospitality expert is television’s No. 1 cooking show for the 2018/19 season among Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers (1.4/6 among adults 18-49 and averaging 4.5 million total viewers).

The series, produced by Studio Ramsay, features Ramsay traveling to struggling restaurants around the country in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell on Wheels, as he goes in undercover to see their problems first-hand. After that, Ramsay and his team redesign the interior, menu and kitchen – all in just 24 hours.

Ramsay received his first Emmy nomination for the network’s hit kids cooking competition series MasterChef Junior. He has served up three big franchises for Fox — Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares and MasterChef — in addition to other series, including The F Word.

Gordon Ramsay, Tim Warren, Kenny Rosen, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Layla Smith serve as executive producers on 24 Hours To Hell and Back.