Gordon Ramsay & His Production Company Sign With WME

WME has signed Gordon Ramsay, the TV host, chef and restaurateur behind Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back and several more series in the UK. The deal includes his multi-platform production company Studio Ramsay, which produces content for the U.S. and UK. Both had previously been with CAA.

The move comes ahead of the July 21 launch of Ramsay’s newest series, National Geographic Channel’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, which already has gotten a Season 2 pickup. The series, produced by Studio Ramsay, combines Ramsay’s passion for food, exploration, adventure and competition. The NatGeo tie-up includes stand-alone digital and print magazine.

In addition to 24 Hours and Uncharted, Studio Ramsay is active overseas producing Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip for ITV, now in production on its second season, and Channel 4’s upcoming Born Famous among other projects in development. It also was behind ITV’s daytime cooking series Culinary Genius (which was syndicated on Fox) and Gordon on Cocaine, Fox’s The F-Word Live with Gordon Ramsay and CBBC’s children’s series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.

“With a prolific slate of shows in production, we welcome [WME’s] expertise to catapult Studio Ramsay on a global scale,” said Elvia Van Es Oliva, U.S. EVP of Studio Ramsay, in announcing the signing Wednesday.

Ramsay has 35 restaurants worldwide, with his flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London currently holding three Michelin stars. His ventures include 29 books, cooking products, a mobile game and the nonprofit Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, which is partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, one of London’s most respected children’s hospitals.