‘Good Witch’ Renewed For Season 6 By Hallmark Channel; Bailee Madison To Depart

EXCLUSIVE: Three weeks into its fifth-season run, Hallmark Channel has renewed top-rated series Good Witch, starring Catherine Bell, for a sixth season. Season 6 of the supernatural comedy-drama will be without Bailee Madison, who will be exiting after starring as Grace Russell since the series’ 2015 launch.

“Once again, being the No. 1 series in cable, we are thrilled to announce a Season 6 pickup of Good Witch,” Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming & Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement to Deadline. “Bailee Madison will always be a beloved member of the Hallmark family.”

Based on Hallmark’s successful movie franchise that marks its 11th anniversary this year, Good Witch is one of two popular, long-running scripted series on Hallmark Channel, along with flagship When Calls the Heart. With the latter recently wrapping its latest season, Good Witch is taking on the mantle of ad-supported cable’s No. 1 scripted series currently on the air in total viewers and women 25-54.

Good Witch, which also stars James Denton, has followed newly widowed Cassie Nightingale (Bell), the good-natured enchantress of the fictional town of Middleton, and her now-teenage daughter Grace (Madison), who shares her mother’s unique gifts of insight and intuition. Grace is set to graduate from high school in 2019, allowing for a natural wrap of her storyline as a regular character on the show.

Co-starring on Good Witch are Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Anthony Lemke, Peter MacNeill and Dan Jeannotte. The series is a Whizbang Films production in association with ITV Studios America. Executive producers are Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Frank Siracusa and Craig Pryce. Bell is co-executive producer and Janina Barrett serves as supervising producer. Colin Brunton is producer. Good Witch is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.