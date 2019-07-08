‘Good Trouble’: Juan Antonio & Shawntay Dalon To Recur On Season 2

Juan Antonio (Empire) and Shawntay Dalton (Detroiters) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Freeform’s Good Trouble.

Antonio will play Marcus, a smart and confident lawyer at Legal Aid who likes to play by the rules. Dalton will portray Lisa, a smart, charismatic, single mother who is facing potential eviction from her apartment building.

Season 2 of Good Trouble continues to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA’s hippest residence, The Coterie. This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew continue to navigate their early 20s as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.

Good Trouble was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, who serve as executive producers along with Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

Antonio plays Mr. Darcy on Lifetime’s upcoming modern-day remake of Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta. He can also be seen in Empire, Murder in the First, Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder. Antonio is repped by Authentic Management and Special Artists Agency.

Dalon is best known for her role as Chrissy, Tim Robinson’s wife on Comedy Central’s Detroiters. She is repped by BRS Talent Agency and Karen Forman Management.