Good Omens, which became one of Amazon Prime Video’s front-rank shows when it premiered last May, will continue on the streaming service if the executive team has any say in it.

“We’re lucky to have an ongoing relationship with Neil” Gaiman, the series co-creator, Amazon’s TV co-head Vernon Sanders said during Saturday’s TCA executive session. “We’re so excited about how Season 1 has done for us. The notion has come up about whether we can revisit that world. It’s in Neil’s hands now but we’d love to do it. We’re finding that it just takes a little time, perhaps, in the case of Neil. But whatever he wants to do, we’re interested in.”

Gaiman and late co-author Terry Pratchett’s 1990 book, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch, was the basis of the show’s debut season. Gaiman and Pratchett had previously plotted a sequel to Good Omens that they never finished.

The series stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona and Josie Lawrence.

At the start of the executive session, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke name-checked Good Omens in her opening remarks. She said the company has had a busy year as it continues “to build our identity as the best home for talent.”

Among the 100 million-plus customers of Prime in 200-plus territories, Salke said, “the most successful shows in the history of the service are the ones that have debuted in the past year.” Along with Good Omens, that roster includes Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hanna and Homecoming.

Asked about whether it will ever divulge self-reported viewership numbers, as Netflix has increasingly been doing, Salke said the larger Amazon company “doesn’t embrace” TV-style ratings.

The fantasy drama takes place in the modern day when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel played by Sheen, and Crowley, a Keith Richards-inspired fast-living demon played by Tennant, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

The show, which is produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia, also had an incredible supporting cast including Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Anna Maxwell Martin as Beelzebub, the leader of the forces of hell, Josie Lawrence as 17th century witch Agnes Nutter, who predicted all of this, Adria Arjona as Anathema Device, Nutter’s descendant who helps Crowley and Aziraphale save the world, Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sergeant Shadwell, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer, Miranda Richardson as part-time medium Madame Tracy, Mireille Enos as War, one of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse and Yusuf Gatewood as Famine, another Four Horseman of the Apocalypse.

The list continues: Brian Cox is the voice of Death, Frances McDormand is the voice of God, Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of Satan, Derek Jacobi is Metatron, Reece Shearsmith is William Shakespeare, Nina Sosanya as Chattering Nun Sister Loquacious, Ned Dennehy as Hastur, Duke of Hell, Ariyon Bakare as Ligur, Duke of Hell, Steve Pemberton and Mark Gatiss as booksellers Harmony and Glozier, Nick Offerman as U.S Ambassador and father of Warlock, Jill Winteritz as Harriet Dowling as mother of Warlock, Sam Taylor Buck of reluctant antichrist Adam Young, Amma Ris, Ilan Galkoff and Alfie Tayloy as Adam’s friend, Sian Brooke as Adam’s mother and Daniel Mays as Adam’s father.