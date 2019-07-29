‘Good Girls Revolt’ Star Genevieve Angelson Joins DC Universe Series

Good Girls Revolt star Genevieve Angelson has been cast as Dr. Eve Watson for Season 2 of Titans, the super-team series on the DC Universe subscription streaming service.

Watson is described as a research doctor with conflicted feelings about her recent work at Cadmus Laboratories, the genetic engineering hub known in DC Comics mythology as the birthplace of the clone called Superboy. The Season 1 finale of Titans depicted the mysterious Superboy’s escape from captivity at Cadmus.

Angelson most recently starred in the PopTV series Flack, but is best known as the lead on Amazon’s hit drama Good Girls Revolt. Her television credits also include Law & Order: SVU, the Fox crime-drama Backstrom opposite Rainn Wilson, and a nine-episode Season 3 story arc on the Showtime comedy House of Lies. Her guest appearances include The Glades, Army Wives, and The Good Wife.

On stage, she recently starred in the Manhattan Theatre Club production of The Cake. In 2013, Angelson made her Broadway debut as Nina in Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, opposite Sigourney Weaver and David Hyde Pierce. The play received six Tony Award nominations and won the prize for Best Play at the 67th Tony Awards.

Angelson is represented by UTA.