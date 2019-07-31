Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden & ICM To Shepherd Emerging Musical Talent In New Artist Rep Partnership

ICM Partners and Good Charlotte co-founder Joel Madden have formed a partnership aimed at identifying and developing emerging artists and brands in the music industry, as well as offering a refreshing level of personal service to already established artists and clients at ICM.

Madden started Good Charlotte in 1996 with this twin brother Benji out of Waldorf, Maryland. Their 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless sold close to 5M copies with their breakthrough single “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.” In 2015, Joel, Benji and their older brother Josh founded MDDN.co, a music company focused on artist development and management, as well as branding and culture.

This new collaboration will parlay the expertise, infrastructure and the broad scope of talent and opportunity at ICM Partners with Madden to bring new talent to the agency, develop business, and offer creative support to the clients at ICM.

“The agents we have worked with at ICM share our passion and entrepreneurial spirit for artist representation,” said Joel Madden. “We have the opportunity to create something very special which I am excited about and believe will be very impactful in supporting the growth and success of artists. Helping build creative businesses and brands is an idea both myself and ICM believe in and want to help artists achieve.

“Joel is a force of nature in the music and pop culture worlds and a uniquely gifted artist and entrepreneur who we are excited to be in business with and grateful to our colleague Mike Hayes who was at the genesis of our relationship with Joel and a driving force,” said Rob Prinz, Co-Head of Worldwide Music for ICM Partners.

Joel Madden and his brothers have built MDDN.co with an entrepreneurial, process driven and creative approach, spending his time overseeing business development and the company’s growth over the last four years, taking the company into a diverse range of categories, including strategic partnerships and investments in music, tech, fashion, cannabis, as well as building out capabilities such as creative services, brand strategy & development, and production.