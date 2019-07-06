‘Gone Girl’ Author Is “Sickened” By Novel’s Use In Missing Mom Case

Fotis Dulos, center, listens, as his attorney Norm Pattis, left, addresses the court during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Stamford, Conn. Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the disappearance of his wife Jennifer Dulos. The mother of five has has been missing since May 24. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn has spoken out about her novel being used as a “sensationalized motive” in the disappearance of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, who vanished after dropping her kids off at school on May 24.

Flynn said she was “absolutely sickened” that lawyers for Dulos’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are using the book as a potential explanation for the disappearance. Both have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the case, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

In the Flynn novel, a wife stages a bogus disappearance to ruin her cheating husband.