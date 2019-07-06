‘Gone Girl’ Author Is “Sickened” By Novel’s Use In Missing Mom Case

Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn has spoken out about her novel being used as a “sensationalized motive” in the disappearance of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, who vanished after dropping her kids off at school on May 24.
Flynn said she was “absolutely sickened” that lawyers for Dulos’s estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are using the book as a potential explanation for the disappearance. Both have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in the case, to which they have pleaded not guilty.
In the Flynn novel, a wife stages a bogus disappearance to ruin her cheating husband.
Attorney Norm Pattis has raised the Gone Girl defense in media interviews, saying that Jennifer Dulos wrote a similar script years ago.
“This is a person who has a pretty florid imagination and motives to use it to hurt Mr. Dulos,” Pattis said.
Speaking to WTNH TV, Flynn said she has been following the story.
“This situation is so incredibly painful, I can’t imagine what her children, her family, and all those close to her are going through. I am deeply sorry for Jennifer and her loved ones. I’ve seen in recent coverage that Jennifer’s husband and his defense attorney have put forward a so-called ‘Gone Girl theory’ to explain Jennifer’s disappearance.”
She added: “It absolutely sickens me that a work of fiction written by me would be used by Fotis Dulos’s lawyer as a defense, and as a hypothetical, sensationalized motive behind Jennifer’s very real and very tragic disappearance.”
Jennifer Dulos filed for divorce in 2017 and was locked in a child custody battle for the couple’s twin boys, a twin boy and girl, and a daughter.
