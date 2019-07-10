France’s TF1 Studio Partners With Lionsgate-Aligned Film & TV Venture Globalgate

France’s TF1 Studio has become the latest international studio to partner with Globalgate Entertainment, the Lionsgate-aligned local-language film and television production and financing venture.

It becomes the 14th international partner for the company, which has previously struck deals with Televisa (Mexico), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Tobis (Germany), Rai (Italy), Lotte (Korea), Kadokawa (Japan), TME (Turkey), Paris Filmes (Brazil), CineColombia/Dynamo (Colombia), Belga (Benelux), and Viva (Philippines).

Globalgate had previously struck an arrangement with TF1 Studio’s French rival Gaumont and worked up remakes of its comedy Rolling to You in China and India. It said it was “grateful” of the relationship and the two companies would “continue to collaborate on existing projects and complementary opportunities”.

Globalgate’s pipeline of over 40 films and series includes remakes of Pantelion/Televisa’s Instructions Not Included in India and Korea and Ya Veremos in Italy, Lotte’s Terror Live in Japan and India, Midnight Runners in China, Man on High Heels in the U.S. and No Kids in Germany, Korea and Mexico.

“We’re delighted to take our relationship with Globalgate partners Clifford Werber, William Pfeiffer and Paul Presburger and Globalgate executive Meg Thomson to the next level,” said TF1 Studio Deputy CEO Nathalie Toulza Madar. “Globalgate has successfully harnessed the fast-growing local content market and their growing roster of blue-chip production and distribution partners is both very compatible with TF1 Studio and will advance our footing in France and globally.”

“We look forward to working with Nathalie Toulza Madar, Sabine Chemaly and the entire TF1 Studio team to broaden our pipeline in France and create exciting new opportunities for TF1 Studio’s properties around the world,” added the Globalgate team. “The growth of our TF1 Studio relationship is a natural evolution of our expanding focus on television and digital content, as well as the theatrical films we’re already working on together including remakes of Nordisk’s hit franchise Reunion and Televisa’s Ya Veremos.”