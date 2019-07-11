‘Diary Of A Female President’: EP Gina Rodriguez To Recur As POTUS In Disney+ Series; Main Cast Set

Gina Rodriguez will recur on the upcoming Disney+ series Diary of a Female President and will direct the first episode, the streaming service said today. The news comes as production kicks off on the show and its main cast is set.

Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver will star alongside young newcomers Tess Romero and Charlie Bushnell is the series executive produced by Jane the Virgin’s Rodriguez and produced by her I Can and I Will Productions. Emily Gipson also serves as EP along with creator Ilana Peña and showrunner Robin Shorr.

Disney+

Told from the narration of her diary, the series follows 12-year-old Cuban-American Elena (Romero) as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the future president of the United States. Unabashed, semi-dweeby, ultra-observant and with a strong point of view, she walks through the world with purpose and confidence.

Bushnell makes his acting debut as Bobby, Elena’s sweet-faced but mischievous older brother. Leyva stars as Gabi, their intelligent and loving mom. Weaver is Sam, a lawyer at Gabi’s firm who is in the beginnings of a relationship with her.

Rodriguez will recur as the adult Elena, who’s currently on the campaign trail.

“I established my production company as a vehicle to tell stories for and by the underrepresented,” she said. “Bringing this story to Disney+ is a dream come true not to mention hope for our future.”

The 10-episoide Diary of a Female President will launch on Disney’s streaming service next year.