Genius Brands Taps Caroline Tyre As SVP International Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Genius Brands International has tapped veteran content sales and acquisition veteran Caroline Tyre to oversee global content sales as SVP of international distribution as the company consolidates the management of its rapidly expanding distribution business. Additionally, Tyre has been named Head of the Genius Brands Network, comprised of the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV. The announcement was made today by Genius Brands’ Chairman and CEO Andy Heyward, to whom she will report.

In her new position, Tyre will be responsible for all aspects of Genius Brands’ global distribution business, including content sales for the company’s library of children’s programming such as Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which will be on offer for the first time at this year’s MIPJr. market; the hit CGI-animated preschool series, Rainbow Rangers, currently airing season one on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. with season two in production; the Netflix Original preschool series Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, which is currently in production on season two; Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring investor Warren Buffett; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy series Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab; and a slate of projects currently in development.

She will also lead the continued expansion of the Genius Brands Network, a destination devoted to delivering “Content with a Purpose” programming for kids and parents. The network is comprised of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV and is distributed across multiple OTT platforms as both ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscriber video-on-demand (SVOD) services that includes Amazon Prime, Comcast’s Xfinity on Demand, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Cox, Tubi, and Xumo. The Genius Brands Network currently reaches 80 million U.S. households with continued expansion planned both in the U.S. and internationally.

“2019 and 2020 are pivotal years for Genius Brands with the global rollout of our flagship brands, and the development of new properties to take to market,” said Heyward. “Caroline offers extensive 360 degree expertise in the content industry with a keen insight into the dynamics of the ever-evolving children’s media landscape, and she will be instrumental in building existing relationships and forging new ones with broadcasters and platforms around the world to launch our properties into the marketplace.”

“It is an honor to join Genius Brands to be an integral part of the executive team as the company is poised to grow exponentially this year, particularly with the international debut of Rainbow Rangers, as well as the introduction at MIPJr. of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten to potential partners around the globe,” said Tyre. “This is truly an exciting time to be part of what Andy and his team have been building over the past five plus years, and I look forward to lending my expertise to take the company’s content distribution to the next level.”

Prior to joining Genius Brands, Tyre served as Vice President, Sales & Acquisitions for AuxMode, a global MCN with 2000+ channels worldwide that are generating 2+billion views/month. She also previously served in pivotal positions in sales and acquisitions at companies such as Spin Master, Entertainment One, DHX Media, the CBC, and Teletoon, where she spent six years as the Director of Programming.