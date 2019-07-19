Garcelle Beauvais Cast In ‘Merry Happy Whatever’; Chrissie Fit Books ‘Awkwafina’

Garcelle Beauvais (Spider Man: Homecoming) is set for a recurring role opposite Dennis Quaid on Netflix’s multi-camera comedy series Merry Happy Whatever, from former Everybody Loves Raymond executive producer Tucker Cawley, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV. In Merry Happy Whatever, written by Cawley and directed by Pam Fryman, Quaid plays Don Quinn, a strong-willed patriarch who must balance the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the Christmas season when his youngest daughter comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend. Beauvais plays Nancy, a warm and good-humored no-nonsense nurse who treats Don (Quaid) and Matt (Brent Morin) when they arrive at urgent care. It seems Don may have a crush on Nancy though he denies it vehemently. Beauvais can recently be seen in recurring roles on Starz’s Power, NBC’s Chicago Med and E!’s The Arrangement. She’s repped by Innovative Artists, Gilbertson Entertainment and attorney Mark A. Johnson.

Chrissie Fit (Pitch Perfect franchise) has booked a recurring role in Comedy Central’s Awkwafina opposite the Crazy Rich Asians star, from Rory Scovel and Gary Sanchez Productions. Written by Awkwafina, Karey Dornetto (SMILF) and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy) and directed by Lucia Aniello (Broad City), Awkwafina stars as Nora, a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger than life existence while living with her father and grandmother. Fit will play Melanie, an old high school friend of Nora’s (Awkwafina) who after a lot of early success has fallen on some hard times. The two friends reconnect after Nora runs into Melanie braiding hair on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Fit is best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect and Teen Beach franchises. Fit also can be seen in guest roles on I’m Sorry and Charmed. Fit is repped by Haven Entertainment and Abrams Artists Agency.