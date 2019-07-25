HBO Boss Mum On ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Timeline, Won’t Rule Out More Offshoot Greenlights

HBO officially entered the post-Game Of Thrones era in May when the mega hit fantasy drama ended its eight-season run.

A prequel, starring Naomi Watts, is a pilot, which recently wrapped production and is being edited.

Asked by Deadline in May whether a 2020 premiere for the prequel series is possible, he said, “Having it on the air a year later feels a little rushed, but it’s too soon to tell.”

Two months later, Bloys remained noncommittal. “We haven’t seen a cut. I’m excited but no timeline yet,” he told Deadline at TCA today. As for what he has seen of the pilot, “the cast looks really, really good; it’s exciting,” he said.

Set thousands of years before the mothership show, the prequel will feature “some references” to the events and characters from the Emmy-winning series but “no direct references”

And if the pilot is picked up to series as expected, it will have the same home as the original GOT and won’t be on the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform HBO Max.

“There are no plans to have it anywhere else but on HBO,” Bloys said.

Author George R.R. Martin a couple of months ago teased on his blog that three of the Game of Thrones offshoots, including the prequel pilot, are moving “nicely” at HBO. Bloys would not comment on the status of the other prequels. “I want see how this one goes,” he said.

Is there a possibility for another GOT universe green light by the end of the year? “It’s something I would not comment on,” Bloys said.

Back in May, Bob Greenblatt, Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, addressed the possibility of putting more than one GOT followup series on the air.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he told Deadline. “The answer is yes, we’re having conversations about how do we smartly continue the Game of Thrones universe, but we have to be really thoughtful about not killing the golden goose and not putting on shows that aren’t up to that quality level, and how many is too many. We’re having all those conversations. I don’t know yet what will come of all this material, but I think they’ve been smartly developing things that were really good ideas in this universe, and George Martin is involved.”