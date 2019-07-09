‘The Longest Night’? George R. R. Martin Shares Tidbits About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

The Stark Family will return – as will the White Walkers – when HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series takes viewers back to the woolly era of untamed Westeros. Those are two tidbits that George R.R. Martin shared with Entertainment Weekly during a new interview about the as-yet-untitled series.

The pilot, set 5,000 years before the events depicted by the recently concluded Game of Thrones, is now filming in Northern Ireland. On the title, Martin noted that The Long Night or some variation of that looks likely: “I heard a suggestion that it could be called The Longest Night, which is a variant I wouldn’t mind.That would be pretty good.”

Some things will have a ring of familiarity for fans of the original series, Martin said: “The Starks will definitely be there. Obviously the White Walkers are here — or as they’re called in my books, The Others — and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths.”

Fans won’t see the Lannisters in the new series, at least not immediately.

“The Lannisters aren’t there yet, but Castlery Rock is certainly there; it’s like the Rock of Gibraltar,” Martin said. “It’s actually occupied by the Casterlys — for whom it’s still named after in the time of Game of Thrones.”

Martin said the series will center on an unconstructed era of a divided land: “We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest. But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”