‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Rip Criticism Of Final Season & Joke About A Possible Spinoff- Comic-Con

The now concluded HBO blockbuster made a triumphant return to Hall H for what might be its last reunion

Game of Thrones may be over, but the Emmy nominated HBO blockbuster was very much alive today in Comic-Con’s Hall H – especially over how it all came to an end.

“Of course HBO are going to change the while thing, “ joked Nikolaj Coster-Waldau of the online petition that some disgruntle fans posted advocating a rewriting of the eighth and final season that ended on May 19. “That’s the power of the internet,” the recently Emmy nominated actor added with further sarcasm.

“When it comes to the end it’s going to piss you off not matter how it ends, cause it’s the end,” the man who brought Jaime Lannister to life and a collapsing palace death. “Just don’t call people names.”

“I don’t regret stating the petition,” quipped Conleth Hill to wide applause when asked about how he felt about the death of Verys in the final episodes. Taking a more serious note like his Coster-Waldau cast mate, Hill asserted that the petition that more than a million people have signed online. “You look at the amount of people that are here and we here to thank you for watching us al those years,” the actor said to even greater applause. “This is the reality rather than a media led hate campaign”

Before a sizzle reel of the whole series, today’s panel actually started off with a plea from SDCC boss Eddie Ibrahim for GoT fans in the huge venue to be accepting about difference of opinion in a clear reference to criticism about the final season.

Exclusively reported by Deadline on June 10 and originally set to include executive producers David Beniof and D.B. Weiss, today’s panel saw the duo along with cast Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel and Emmy nominated director and EP Miguel Sapochnik suddenly drop out on July 17. As it is, GoT‘s first SDCC appearance in two years saw Coster-Waldau and Hill joined by Maisie Williams, Jacob Anderson, Isaac Hempstead Wright, John Bradley and Liam Cunningham on Friday for what is likely to be the blockbuster’s last Hall H hurrah.

A hurrah that the now Lord Davos Seaworth indicated he didn’t think should truly be ending.

Tipping the sword to past Emmy and SDCC kingpin Breaking Bad, Cunningham ventured there should be a Better Call Davos spinoff in the works as well as the actual GoT prequel HBO are filming. “It’s a $1,000 idea,” the Pitch Black Heist alum cracked to a roar from the thousands of fans in the packed hall.

Cunningham wasn’t all together finished with his alternative history approach – “I should have been on the throne, isn’t it obvious?”

Hall H seemed to think so.