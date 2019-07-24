Casey Bloys On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators’ Post-HBO Future & Fate Of ‘Confederate’

Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been shopping a giant global overall deal. They have not landed yet but the signs point to a new home for the hot duo after almost a decade at HBO, likely at one of the big streamers.

“Any place that they end up at would be lucky to have them,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. “I want talent to make as much money as they can.”

As for Benioff and Weiss’ controversial slavery drama series Confederate, which had been greenlighted but on the back burner at HBO while they were finishing Game of Thrones, “I think anything they have with us would likely not go forward” once the pair signs an overall deal elsewhere, Bloys said.