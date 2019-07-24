Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘His Dark Materials’ Creative Team Call Philip Pullman Adaptation “Challenging” But “Quintessential” HBO/BBC Co-Pro – TCA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hulu, Carlton Cuse, Jason Fuchs Prep 'Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy' Series

Read the full story

Casey Bloys On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Creators’ Post-HBO Future & Fate Of ‘Confederate’

Game of Thrones creators fire their managers
Jeff Kravitz/HBO

Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been shopping a giant global overall deal. They have not landed yet but the signs point to a new home for the hot duo after almost a decade at HBO, likely at one of the big streamers.

“Any place that they end up at would be lucky to have them,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. “I want talent to make as much money as they can.”

As for Benioff and Weiss’ controversial slavery drama series Confederate, which had been greenlighted but on the back burner at HBO while they were finishing Game of Thrones, “I think anything they have with us would likely not go forward” once the pair signs an overall deal elsewhere, Bloys said.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad