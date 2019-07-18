‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners, Some Cast Members Drop Out Of Comic-Con

Winter is still coming to Hall H at Comic-Con, but some Westeros citizens will no longer be able to attend the panel which is set for Friday at 5:30 PM PT.

The official Game of Thrones Twitter account revealed Wednesday that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have dropped out of the San Diego confab, which kicks off tomorrow. Also no longer attending are cast members Iain Glen and Nathalie Emmanuel as well also director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. No reason was given as to why they won’t be in attendance.

But don’t fret — there will be plenty of GoT cast members still in attendance. Maisie Williams (Arya), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran), John Bradley (Sam), Liam Cunningham (Davos) and Conleth Hill (Varys) are still slated to take the dais in Hall H.

Deadline originally broke the news that the HBO fantasy series was set to do a victory lap at Comic-Con after its final season. In addition to Game of Thrones, the premium cabler has confirmed panels for His Dark Materials and Westworld while Watchmen will have an in-world opportunity in San Diego’s bustling Gaslamp Quarter for fans to partake in.

Comic-Con takes place in San Diego from July 18-21.