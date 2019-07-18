‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Roma’ Among 2019 Location Managers Guild International Nominees

Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Killing Eve are among the television nominees and Crazy Rich Asians, BlackKklansman and Roma are among the feature film contenders for the 6th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards announced Thursday.
The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials from around the globe. In addition to nominees for feature films, TV and commercials, film commissions from Buffalo/Niagara, New York; Cambridge, Ontario, Canada; Humboldt County, California; New South Wales; and New Zealand are contenders for the guild’s award for outstanding film commission.
With the change in date of this year’s awards from April to September, there is an 18-month calendar of eligibility. Productions that were first released between January 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 are eligible. Winners will be announced Saturday, September 21 in a ceremony at the Broad Theatre in Santa Monica.
A complete list of nominees follows below.
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- FX Networks
Chernobyl – HBO
Game of Thrones – HBO
The Man in High Castle – Amazon Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video
Westworld – HBO
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Killing Eve – BBC America
Mayans M.C. – FX Networks
Mystery Road – Bunya Productions
The OA – Netflix
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video
The Widow – Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
BlacKkKlansman – Focus Features
Cold War- Amazon Studios
The Favourite – Fox Searchlight Productions
The Highwaymen – Netflix
Roma – Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Crazy Rich Asians – Warner Bros.
Girl in the Spider Web – Sony Pictures
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Summit Entertainment
The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Screen Media
Mission Impossible – Fallout – Paramount Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures
Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) -72andSunny
Organic Food for All (Penny) – Film GmbH, Emote Productions
Trust (South India Bank) – Panda Films
Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) – Hero Productions Iceland
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Buffalo, Niagara NY
Cambridge, Canada
Film Otago Southland, New Zealand
Humboldt County, CA
New South Wales, Australia
