‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Chernobyl’, ‘Roma’ Among 2019 Location Managers Guild International Nominees

Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Killing Eve are among the television nominees and Crazy Rich Asians, BlackKklansman and Roma are among the feature film contenders for the 6th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards announced Thursday.

The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals and film commissions in film, television and commercials from around the globe. In addition to nominees for feature films, TV and commercials, film commissions from Buffalo/Niagara, New York; Cambridge, Ontario, Canada; Humboldt County, California; New South Wales; and New Zealand are contenders for the guild’s award for outstanding film commission.

With the change in date of this year’s awards from April to September, there is an 18-month calendar of eligibility. Productions that were first released between January 1, 2018 and May 31, 2019 are eligible. Winners will be announced Saturday, September 21 in a ceremony at the Broad Theatre in Santa Monica.

A complete list of nominees follows below.



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story- FX Networks

Chernobyl – HBO

Game of Thrones – HBO

The Man in High Castle – Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon Prime Video

Westworld – HBO



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Killing Eve – BBC America

Mayans M.C. – FX Networks

Mystery Road – Bunya Productions

The OA – Netflix

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Amazon Prime Video

The Widow – Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

BlacKkKlansman – Focus Features

Cold War- Amazon Studios

The Favourite – Fox Searchlight Productions

The Highwaymen – Netflix

Roma – Netflix



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Crazy Rich Asians – Warner Bros.

Girl in the Spider Web – Sony Pictures

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – Summit Entertainment

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote – Screen Media

Mission Impossible – Fallout – Paramount Pictures



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Dream Crazy (Nike) – Park Pictures

Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic) -72andSunny

Organic Food for All (Penny) – Film GmbH, Emote Productions

Trust (South India Bank) – Panda Films

Huawei See More / P20 (Gal Gadot) – Hero Productions Iceland



OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Buffalo, Niagara NY

Cambridge, Canada

Film Otago Southland, New Zealand

Humboldt County, CA

New South Wales, Australia