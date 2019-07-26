Gabe Khouth Dies: Actor Who Played Sneezy On ABC’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ Was 46

Gabe Khouth, known for his role as Sneezy/Tom Clark on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, has died. Khouth died July 23 after appearing to suffer cardiac arrest while riding his motorcyle in Canada, his friend, actor Peter Kelamis, revealed on Twitter. Khouth was 46.
Khouth joined Once Upon a Time in the first season as a recurring in the role of Sneezy/Tom Clark, appearing in a total of 43 episodes over the series’ seven-season run. His other TV credits include The Crossing, Life Sentence, A Series of Unfortunate Events, iZombie, Supernatural and the role of Skip the Elf in the Santa Baby TV movies. He also was a prolific voice-over actor with credits including series Beyblade Burst and Fruit Ninja and the features Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale and Escape From Planet Earth.
Once Upon a Time co-creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth as “a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of [our show] since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed.” Lee Arenberg, who played Khouth’s on-screen brother, tweeted he is “devastated beyond words, describing Khouth as “sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent.”
Khouth’s brother Sam posted a video remembrance on Twitter, saying his brother “loved to ride” as he invited fans to pay tribute at the presumed crash site in Vancouver’s, Port Moody.
Those and other reactions are below.
So saddened by the news of @gabrielforest72 sudden passing… my heart goes out to your family & loved ones. You were so sweet, kind & caring to me. I’ll have a beautiful memory of whenever we would talk, you were always so genuine & always could make me smile. I will miss you dearly friend. #rip ❤️
