Gabe Khouth Dies: Actor Who Played Sneezy On ABC’s ‘Once Upon A Time’ Was 46

Gabe Khouth, known for his role as Sneezy/Tom Clark on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, has died. Khouth died July 23 after appearing to suffer cardiac arrest while riding his motorcyle in Canada, his friend, actor Peter Kelamis, revealed on Twitter. Khouth was 46.

Khouth joined Once Upon a Time in the first season as a recurring in the role of Sneezy/Tom Clark, appearing in a total of 43 episodes over the series’ seven-season run. His other TV credits include The Crossing, Life Sentence, A Series of Unfortunate Events, iZombie, Supernatural and the role of Skip the Elf in the Santa Baby TV movies. He also was a prolific voice-over actor with credits including series Beyblade Burst and Fruit Ninja and the features Barbie & Her Sisters in a Pony Tale and Escape From Planet Earth.

Once Upon a Time co-creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth as “a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of [our show] since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed.” Lee Arenberg, who played Khouth’s on-screen brother, tweeted he is “devastated beyond words, describing Khouth as “sweet and spicy, hilarious and loveable and a pure talent.”

Khouth’s brother Sam posted a video remembrance on Twitter, saying his brother “loved to ride” as he invited fans to pay tribute at the presumed crash site in Vancouver’s, Port Moody.

Those and other reactions are below.

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

We are all devastated by the passing of our dear & sweet friend Gabe Khouth from Once. We are going to set up a go fund me campaign for Gabe‘s kids ASAP & I hope any of you that loved his work can donate what you can to help his family get through this tragedy. #RIPGabe https://t.co/eK1RjkGTMp — Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) July 26, 2019