FX’s ‘A Teacher’ Limited Series Gets Green Light; Nick Robinson Joins Kate Mara As Co-Lead

FX has given a formal green light to A Teacher, a 10-episode limited series based on Hannah Fidell’s buzzy 2013 Sundance feature, starring and executive produced by Kate Mara. Additionally, Nick Robinson (Love, Simon, Everything, Everything) has been cast as a co-lead opposite Mara in the series, which has been in development at FX since last year. FX Productions is the studio.

Fidell, who wrote, directed and produced the film, will pen the adaptation, direct and executive produce the limited series.

FX

A Teacher explores the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher caught in an affair with her male student, revealing the complexities and consequences of these illegal relationships.

Mara and Robinson star respectively as Claire, a popular young teacher at a suburban Texas high school, and Eric, an all-American senior.

Fidell executive produces with Michael Costigan (Brokeback Mountain, American Gangster) and Jason Bateman of Aggregate Films (Ozark, Outsider), Danny Brocklehurst (Safe, Ordinary Lies) and Mara.

“Hannah Fidell is an exceptional filmmaker we have long admired for her intuitive ability to bring complex stories to life with depth and grace,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Costigan, Jason Bateman and Danny Brocklehurst to adapt A Teacher into a limited series for FX, with Kate leading an extraordinary cast along with Nick Robinson.”

“Working with FX – truly the home of all my favorite shows – on A Teacher is a dream come true,” said Fidell. “I couldn’t ask for a more perfect partner who, from day one, has understood and embraced the inherent complexities and nuance required for such subject matter.”

Robinson, who starred in features Love, Simon and Everything, Everything, was a series regular on the ABC Family series Melissa and Joey. Other credits include Native Son, Jurassic World, and Boardwalk Empire, among others. He’s next set to make his Broadway debut in the hit Aaron Sorkin adaptation of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, replacing the outgoing Will Pullen as Jem Finch in November.

Mara is repped by WME, Mosaic, Viewpoint, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Robinson is repped by UTA, Management 360, Savage Agency and Fred Toczek.

2019 FX FXX Pilots & Series Orders