FX Orders Pilot For B.J. Novak Anthology ‘Platform’; Cast Includes Lucas Hedges, Jon Bernthal & Kaitlyn Dever

EXCLUSIVE: FX Networks has given a pilot green light to Platform, a half-hour anthology pilot, written, directed and executive produced by B.J. Novak (The Office).

Lucas Hedges, Jon Bernthal, Kaitlyn Dever, Boyd Holbrook, O’Shea Jackson Jr., George Wallace and Ed Asner are among the actors set to star in the pilot, with the deals for few others being finalized. FX Productions is the studio.

Platform, which starts filming today, is an anthological television series that uses the boldest issues of our times as a jumping off point to tell singular, character-driven stories about the world we live in today.

I hear the plan is to film two episodes, which are very different in tone — one is said to be more dramatic, tackling a tough subject, and the other more comedic, with a small animation element.

Novak was a writer, executive producer, director and played Ryan Howard on The Office, which aired on NBC from 2005-2013. He most recently served as executive producer, writer, director and recurred as Jamie on The Mindy Project. Novak also authored the New York Times bestselling book One More Thing: Stories and Other Stories, and The Book with No Pictures, published by Penguin’s children’s books label in 2014.

FX also has the Untitled Lil Dicky Project comedy series, based on the life of comedian and rapper Lil Dicky, from Kevin Hart, Greg Mottola, Saladin Patterson, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz, James Shin and Scott Manson, as well as drama pilot Gone Hollywood.

