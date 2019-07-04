FrightFest Lineup: Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Scary Stories’ & Sam Raimi’s ‘Crawl’ Among UK Genre Showcase

This year’s Arrow Video FrightFest lineup in London will include Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark and Sam Raimi-produced Crawl.

The 20th edition of the genre event will unspool at the Cineworld Leicester Square and The Prince Charles Cinema from Aug 22 – Aug 26. There will be 20 world premieres, 20 international premieres and 28 UK premieres.

Attendees are set to include Dario Argento, who will present a special screening of his giallo pic Tenebrae, and The Soska Sisters with their world premiere Rabid, a reimagining of the cult Cronenberg pic of the same name.

The event will kick off with the UK premiere of Ant Timpson’s Come To Daddy, starring Elijah Wood, and will close with the world premiere of Abner Pastoll’s crime story A Good Woman Is Hard To Find. Among other movies to screen will be Radio Silence’s thriller Ready Or Not; Pedro C. Alonso’s captive chiller Feedback with Eddie Marsan; Eli Roth-produced grindhouse-inspired Haunt; and Jason Mewes’ Madness In The Method, starring Mewes, Vinnie Jones, Kevin Smith, Teri Hatcher, Dean Cain and with a final on-screen appearance from Stan Lee.

Related Story UK Horror Showcase FrightFest Teams With UK Distributor Blue Finch To Launch Film Fund

FrightFest will also feature the UK premiere of Girl On The Third Floor, the directorial debut of producer Travis Stevens; Darlin’, the directorial debut of Pollyanna McIntosh; Seann William Scott-starrer Bloodline; the European premiere of Tales From The Lodge, Abigail Blackmore’s portmanteau shocker starring Mackenzie Crook and Johnny Vegas; Carl Strathe’s Dark Encounter with Laura Fraser and Alice Lowe; and Freya Tingley-starrer The Sonata.

Festival co-director Alan Jones, said, “Over the last two decades we have tirelessly introduced our committed audiences to every trend, every new talent and every innovation that has put horror back in the collective cinephile conscious. Even after 20 years. FrightFest’s August event remains a key destination to see the latest genre movies in the manner for which they were made – on the big screen surrounded by fellow fear- mongers. Remember, it’s our party and we’ll scream if we want to!”