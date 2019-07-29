‘Friends’ 25th Anniversary Spawns A Pop-Up Experience Straight Outta 1994

Superfans of Friends will have a chance to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary by immersing themselves in a real-life version of the series at a new pop-up entertainment experience.

Located in the heart of Manhattan’s SoHo district, the Friends25 space offers fans the opportunity to explore the show and capture photos with set re-creations, props and costumes. You can stick a turkey on your head, peek through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey’s recliner after playing some foosball, or help Ross with the infamous sofa pivot. Learn Monica’s top tidying tips with Method Home Products and surround yourself with Phoebe’s favorite things before heading to the re-created Central Perk for a pic on the legendary orange couch.

Of course, there’s a price for nostalgia, and tickets are needed, priced at $29.50 with reservations requested. The venue will be open from 10 AM-10 PM seven days a week, with the ticket-holder entrance at 76 Mercer St., between Spring and Broome. Tickets will go on sale August 2 exclusively at www.friends25popup.com.

The first day of the public opening, September 7, is dedicated exclusively to AT&T customers, who have a chance to get complimentary tickets through the AT&T Thanks appreciation program. Eligible AT&T customers in NYC can download the AT&T Thanks app to learn how to access tickets.

The Friends pop-up is a venture between experiential exhibition company Superfly (which also created the Seinfeld experience and handles such big concerts as Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and Outside Lands), Warner Bros Consumer Products, and Warner Bros Television Group.