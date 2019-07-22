‘Friends’ Gets 25th Anniversary Drink Salute From Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Chain

Coffee was a key to the Friends crew in the long-running sitcom, the gang whiling away many hours perched on the orange couch of Central Perk.

So it’s only fitting that the 25th anniversary of the show is being commemorated by an alliance between The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf chain and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

To commemorate the TV milestone, the marketing teams have created special edition Central Perk Coffee and Central Perk Tea products, named after the show’s coffee shop. The Friends-inspired coffee products are now available for purchase online and will be available in retail stores starting on July 31 through the end of summer.

The drinks join the already-announced Friends furniture from Ikea and Pottery Barn in the parade of new products celebrating the show.

The drinks available include include Central Perk Medium Roast, Central Perk Dark Roast, Central Perk Tea, and specialty beverages including The Joey (Mango Cold Brew Tea), The Monica (Midnight Mocha Cold Brew), The Rachel (Matcha Latte), The Ross (Classic Flat White), The Chandler (Caramel Coconut Latte), and The Phoebe (Cookies and Cream Ice Blended),

If you can hold off until Aug. 4, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will also offer a limited time Buy-One-Get-One-Free (BOGO) special in honor of National FRIENDship Day. For one week, guests that buy one Friends-themed beverage will receive one free Friends-themed drink to share with a friend.