‘Friends’ Furniture Collection Will Be Sold At Pottery Barn – Yes, Including That Rachel Apothecary Table

The sitcom Friends went off the air in 2004. But thanks to reruns, there are still people who want to live that lifestyle, and Pottery Barn aims to accommodate them.

Pottery Barn is releasing a new collection inspired by Friends, including accessories, furniture and tabletop items. The items range from a Central Perk mug to the Pottery Barn apothecary table that Rachel convinced Phoebe was a one-of-a-kind antique in a legendary Season 6 episode titled – wait for it – “The One with the Apothecary Table.”

In that classic, Rachel bought the table from a Pottery Barn catalog, and then, upon learning that “Phoebe hates Pottery Barn” from Monica, try to pass it off as a flea market find. Hilarity ensued.

Items in the limited edition collection will be available in Pottery Barn stores in late July, just in time for the show’s 25th anniversary in September. Prices start at $12.50.

Pottery Barn is just the latest store jumping on the TV replicas bandwagon.

Furniture purveyor IKEA earlier this year announced its “Real life series,” a plan where some of TV’s most iconic living rooms can be duplicated using items available from its collection. In addition to Monica and Rachel’s apartment from Friends, you can also duplicate your own set from The Simpsons and Stranger Things.