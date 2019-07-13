Friday Ratings: NBC Tops A Quiet Evening Slate, Led Once Again By ‘Dateline’

The peacock network has reason to strut, as NBC won the night in the 18-49 demo wars on Friday. NBC won every half-hour outright in 18-49, and tied for first from 8-8:30 p.m.

A rerun of American Ninja Warrior won the time slot in both 18-49 and total viewers, scoring an 0.5/ and 2.59 million viewers, and serving as a strong lead-in to Dateline NBC, which was the #1 show of the night in 18-49 with an 0.6/4 and 3.37 million viewers, up a tenth from the prior week.

At CBS, viewer infatuation with Love Island waned, as the scantily-clad showcase was down from its Thursday airing, scoring an 0.4/3 and 2.10 million viewers. Reruns of Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods both had an 0.3/2 in demos.

ABC saw its Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. up to 0.4/2 and 2.30 million viewers, up a tenth from the previous week. The two-hour The Last Days of John F. Kennedy Jr. came in at 0.3/2 and 2.69 million viewers.

At Fox, a rerun of First Responders Live had an 0.3/2 and 1.74 million viewers, while a regurgitated MasterChef served an 0.3/2 and 1.25 million audience.

The CW had a rerun of The Outpost at 0.1/1 and 0.54 million with The Big Stage also in reruns, coming in at 01/1 and 0.40 in its first segment, then 0.1/1 and 0.38 in the second half-hour.