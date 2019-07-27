Friday Ratings: NBC And ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Win Once Again On Rerun Heavy Night

Repeats, reruns, encores or rebroadcasts – call them what you will, but they are the staples of summertime programming. So it was no surprise that a night filled with the “R” word saw a repeat showing come out on top in the demo wars.

The two-hour American Nina Warrior on NBC scored a solid 0.5/3 and 2.37 million viewers to take home top demo honors on the evening. It was followed by an encore of Dateline that also did well, scoring an 0.4/3 and 2.61 million, allowing the peacock network to take home the demo trophy on the night.

Meanwhile, a new episode of CBS reality show Love Island wasn’t feeling the audience love. The racy show scored an 0.3/3 and 2.04 million viewers, down from its previous 0.5 and 2.16 million. That led to reruns of Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods limping home.

At ABC, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was down a tick, bringing in an 0.4/3 and 2.16 score. A 20/20 rerun scored an 0.4.

Fox took the night off, as reruns of First Responders Live was at 0.3, with MasterChef coming in with a similar 0.3.

The CW was the lone beacon of original programming light. Its Masters of Illusion was up to 0.3/2 and 1.39 million audience, up from last week’s 0.2. Variety show The Big Stage had a similar boost, up to 0.2/1 and 0.94. A rerun of The Outpost closed the night, holding steady at 0.1.