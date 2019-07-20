Friday Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Takes The Demo Crown – Stealthily, Of Course

America loves its ninjas, and on a rerun heavy night, it’s fitting that a rerun of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior carried the flag for the demo wars, scoring an impressive 0.6/4 and 3.01 million viewers in its two-hour slot.

That and newsmag Dateline (0.5/3 and 3.00 million), the latter albeit down a tick from last week, still won the night for the peacock network.

At CBS, sexy reality show Love Island gained a bit, coming in at 0.5/4 and 2.22 million, up a tick from its week-ago ratings. The trailing Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods both had reruns.

ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. scored a steady with the same 0.4/3 and 2.36 million, with a rerun of 20/20 rounding out the night.

Fox saw First Responders come in at 0.3/2 and 1.61 million, followed by a MasterChef rerun.

Finally, The CW’s Masters of Illusion returned with a new episode, scoring a steady 0.2/2 and 1.34 million. The Big Stage variety show also came back with a new episode, coming in up a tenth at 0.2/2 and 1.21 million. A rerun of The Outpost closed out the night.