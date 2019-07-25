‘American Gods’ Producer Fremantle Bolsters U.S. Non-Scripted Pipeline With Hire Of Ex-Red Arrow Exec Harry Gamsu

Fremantle has hired former Red Arrow and Warner Bros exec Harry Gamsu as it looks to bolster its non-scripted distribution activities in LA.

The American Gods producer has named Gamsu Vice President of Non-Scripted Content Acquisitions, based in LA. He will manage the U.S. based content acquisitions team and will be responsible for sourcing new content from across the US and Canada for development and international distribution. Working with a mix of third party and Fremantle’s in-house producers, Gamsu will explore and negotiate rights for distribution opportunities.

Prior to joining Fremantle, Gamsu held the position of VP of Non-Scripted at Red Arrow Studios International and was formerly at Warner Bros. International Television Production.

Fremantle today announced two new hires within its International distribution team. Joining the Non-Scripted content team is the new Vice President of Non-Scripted Content Acquisitions, Harry Gamsu, and Senior Acquisitions Manager, Céire Clark. Both positions will report to Angela Neillis, Senior Vice President of Non-Scripted Content for Fremantle’s distribution business.

Elsewhere, it has hired Céire Clark as Senior Acquisitions Manager. Based in London, the former All3Media International exec will will work with Fremantle’s own creatives and develop further relationships with key independent producers.

Angela Neillis, Senior Vice President, Non-Scripted Content, International said, “We’ve spent a lot of time developing our non-scripted pipeline and have been working with a number of really special producers to do that. I’m genuinely thrilled that we have this exciting new senior team in place to further that strategy. With Harry and Céire on the bench, working with such brilliant producers, we know we bring something genuinely new and refreshing to the market.”