Legal Fight Over Fox Theme Park In Malaysia Ends In Settlement

The Malaysian developer behind a planned Fox World theme park to feature 20th Century Fox properties, which had been bogged down by lawsuits, said the disputes have been settled.

The company, Genting Malaysia Berhad, said in a filing to the Bursa Malaysia stock exchange that the settlement signed Thursday fully resolves both Genting’s original breach of contract suit filed in November 2018 and Fox’s counterclaim filed in January.

As part of the deal, Genting Mlaysia said a new memorandum of agreement grants it “a license to use certain Fox intellectual properties” for the park, though which ones were not specified. It is now updating plans to “complete the outdoor theme park utilising both Fox and non Fox intellectual properties,” it said. The outdoor theme park is also getting a new name.

Related Story Fox Breaks Ground On Malaysia Theme Park; 20th Century Fox World To Open 2016

The original 2013 licensing pact gave Genting rights to certain Fox intellectual property — at the time including from Planet of the Apes, Independence Day, Ice Age, Alien and Predator — for use in the park to be located at Resorts World Genting casino resort in Genting Highlands, Malaysia.

Genting eventually sued 20th Century Fox and Disney (before the official merger of the latter two), accusing the companies of “improperly” pulling the plug on a “first-class, world-class” park that would have been Fox’s first. Fox filed a countersuit essentially saying Genting failed to meet construction timelines for the park, located on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

Fox claimed in its countersuit that Genting’s failure to “soft open” the park by June 2018 gave it the right to terminate the agreement. A lawyer for Genting said the deadlines were impossible to meet, and that “Fox was more than willing to open Fox World, but only if Genting paid them well in excess of the amounts the parties originally agreed upon.”

Genting’s resort unit invested $300 million in Fox‘s first-ever international theme park, a 25-acre property featuring rides and attractions based on the studio’s films. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in December 2013 ahead of an originally planned 2016 opening.