Fox Television Stations To Carry Weigel Broadcasting’s Decades TV Network Beginning in Q3

EXCLUSIVE: Beginning in Q3 2019, Weigel Broadcasting Co.’s Decades television network will be carried on Fox-owned stations in 12 major markets as part of a multi-year agreement with Fox Television Stations, LLC. The deal ups the network’s U.S. coverage to 60% with 65 television affiliates nationwide. Decades will launch on Fox stations in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Detroit, Minneapolis, Austin and Gainesville.

“Frank Cicha and the Fox Television Stations have been terrific partners in the Movies! TV Network, and their enthusiasm for joining the Decades affiliate family has been significant,” said Neal Sabin, Vice Chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co. “We look forward to working with the station group on this beloved network.”

Decades launched in 2015 as part of a partnership between CBS Television Stations group and Weigel Broadcasting. Its programming includes the daily one-hour original series Through the Decades, hosted by award-winning journalist Bill Kurtis, along with original specials and iconic series including The Best of Ed Sullivan, Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In. The Dick Cavett Show, I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, as well as movies and documentaries.