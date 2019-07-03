Fox Stage Productions Execs Exit After Disney Theatricals Takeover; ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Proceeds On Schedule

Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox last March has definitely reached the stage stage: With Disney Theatrical Productions’ takeover of Fox Stage Productions, including the upcoming projects Mrs. Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, senior VP for Fox Stage Productions, will leave the company today, according to a published report.

Hurwitz’ departure – along with two other Fox Stage Productions execs – was reported exclusively today by theater industry website Broadway News.

The Fox Stage Productions projects Mrs. Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada, along with an in-development Working Girl, are now under the banner Buena Vista Theatrical, a division of Disney Theatrical Group. Other Buena Vista Theatrical titles currently or recently in production include Anastasia, All About Eve and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Last month, producer Kevin McCollum announced that the Broadway-bound Mrs. Doubtfire musical will begin a pre-Broadway premiere at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre this fall, with performances set to begin Nov. 26.

Based on the 1993 movie starring Robin Williams and Sally Field, the stage musical is written from the Tony-nominated Something Rotten! team of Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (book), and Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics). Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!) will direct and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) will choreograph. Casting was not announced.

The Devil Wears Prada, based on author Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 film from Fox 2000 Pictures starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, will feature music by Elton John, lyrics by Shaina Taub, book by Paul Rudnick and direction by Anna D. Shapiro. A production time-line and casting have not been announced.