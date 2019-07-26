President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Fox News last night, talking via phone to Hannity host Sean Hannity about Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

The President’s conclusion: The Democrats “created this phony crime” with their accusations of obstruction of justice.

“I didn’t do it. They create a phony crime,” Trump said. “And then, they say, ‘he obstructed.’ They said there was no collusion, but ‘he obstructed,’ and there has never been anything like this ever in this country.”

Trump vowed to turn the tables and “investigate the investigators” over how the Mueller probe originated. He said Attorney General William Barr would be “looking into it.”

Trump said he wound up watching “more than I wanted to” of the Mueller testimony. “It was shocking.” But he said the Republicans represented themselves well in their questioning