Fox News Will Host A ‘Hannity’ Interview With President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump will return to one of his favorite venues tomorrow, July 25, as he speaks with Fox News host Sean Hannity for an interview on Hannity, airing at 9 PM ET.

Fresh off what appeared to be a win based on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s vague testimony before Congress, Trump is expected to provide a deeper reaction to the Mueller comments before both the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee. The President has already declared victory, but will likely address what comes next in his agenda.

Hannity has long had a special relationship with Trump and has done many interviews with him.