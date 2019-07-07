Crowd Chants “F*** Trump!” After U.S. Women’s World Cup Victory On Fox News Broadcast

History was made today when the U.S. Women’s Soccer team won against the Netherlands, marking its second World Cup title in a row and their fourth total. Many Americans celebrated the win in a sports bar in Lyon, France and it was covered on Fox News by Greg Palkot. As he talked about the win, the crowd started chanting “F*** Trump!” during the live broadcast.

The scene comes after the 2-0 win against the Netherlands and after a very public feud between him and team member Megan Rapinoe who said she refused to visit the White House if they would win the World’s Cup.

Earlier today, Donald Trump tweeted his congrats to the team without any ill will — but it took him a while to say something. About two hours before his tweet, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton and even Melania Trump tweeted their congratulations to the U.S. Women’s soccer team as soon as the team won.

