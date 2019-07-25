Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Fox Animation President Andrea Miloro Leaves Blue Sky

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Buchwald Signs WGA Franchise Agreement; 2nd ATA Agency To Break Ranks

Read the full story

Fox Animation President Andrea Miloro Leaves Blue Sky

Fox Animation president Andrea Miloro is stepping down. She announced her decision in a letter to staff this morning, giving no reason for the departure.”I am writing today with some news that is difficult to share, but I wanted you to hear it from me: I will be leaving Blue Sky. Two years ago we began the journey to elevate and evolve this vibrant studio. We embarked on a robust development slate, attracting new talent and pushing forward with technology to support the storytelling.

“Blue Sky has always been a force for powerful family entertainment, and for the last 10 years I have loved being a part of the family. While this is the end of my Blue Sky journey, I know that this studio will continue to surpass the very high expectations we set out for ourselves.

“Thank you for so many wonderful memories. I wish everyone the very best.”

Robert Baird, co-president of the division, will remain. The two were the overseers for Fox-owned Blue Sky Animation, known for films Ice Age and Rio,  with the upcoming slate including Spies in Disguise and Nimona.

Miloro served as head of production at Sony Pictures Animation before joining Fox.

Since the Walt Disney merger, the Fox Animation-owned company’s future has been in question, as several key executives have departed from Fox.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad