Fox Animation President Andrea Miloro Leaves Blue Sky

“Blue Sky has always been a force for powerful family entertainment, and for the last 10 years I have loved being a part of the family. While this is the end of my Blue Sky journey, I know that this studio will continue to surpass the very high expectations we set out for ourselves.

“Thank you for so many wonderful memories. I wish everyone the very best.”

Robert Baird, co-president of the division, will remain. The two were the overseers for Fox-owned Blue Sky Animation, known for films Ice Age and Rio, with the upcoming slate including Spies in Disguise and Nimona.

Miloro served as head of production at Sony Pictures Animation before joining Fox.

Since the Walt Disney merger, the Fox Animation-owned company’s future has been in question, as several key executives have departed from Fox.