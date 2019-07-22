Fourward Ups Christopher Burbidge To Head Of Talent Biz, Boosts Music Management

Fourward, the management, production, and investment company launched last year by Will Ward and 13 others who exited Roar, has promoted Christopher Burbidge to head its expanding Talent division. The company also promoted Brooke Blann to manager in the company’s Music division. Both are based in Fourward’s Los Angeles office and will continue to report to Ward.

Burbidge, who was at William Morris and WME before joining Ward’s previous company, works closely on day-to-day management of some of Fourward’s key clients. That list includes Chris Hemsworth, Cobie Smulders, Liam Hemsworth, Jacob Elordi, Alice Braga, Aisha Tyler, Luke Hemsworth and Luke Bracey.

Blann, aboard since Fourward’s launch, counts Elliphant, Abby Anderson and Emma Zander among her clients. She will work with the division in Los Angeles and Nashville offices.

“I am excited for Chris to run the day-to-day operations of the Talent Division at Fourward,” Ward said in a release Monday announcing the promotions. “He is a gifted and experienced manager with outstanding intuition and leadership skills. Brooke’s incredible ear and impressive tenacity won me and our clients over; I look forward to watching her grow as a music manager and continuing to bring her innate understanding of music to the division.”