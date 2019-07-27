Fortnite World Cup Has $30 Million In Cash Up For Grabs This Weekend

The Fortnite World Cup starts today, and the three-day tournament for gaming’s most popular attraction offers a prize pool of $30 million for its competitors.

Contrast that to the prize pool for the Super Bowl: the winning players get $118,000, while the losing team gets $59,000 (this is in addition to their regular season salaries, of course).

The event, hosted by Fortnite creator Epic Games , takes place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

About 40 million players worldwide tried to qualify over 10 weeks for the finals, a field which was winnowed down to 100 solo finalists who have a shot at the cash prizes.

Winners in the solo and duo categories can each receive $3 million before taxes. Duo partners divide the prize. The Duos prize will be awarded Saturday, while the solo champ will be honored on Sunday.

Fortnite has been downloaded more than 40 million times and has an estimated 125 million players worldwide.