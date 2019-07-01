Former WNYW-TV Anchor Alison Morris Resurfaces At NBC News Now

Alison Morris, a former business reporter and anchor at Fox 5 (WNYW-TV in New York), has resurfaced as a full-time anchor at the new streaming service NBC News Now.

Alison Morris Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“I’m baaaaaack!” Morris tweeted about her move, tongue firmly in cheek. “Did you miss me?! What’s that? You didn’t even know I was gone? Yeah, didn’t think so. Head to [NBC News Now], we’re doing some cool stuff.”

NBC News Now, originally called NBC News Signal when it was announced in the fall of 2018, launched at the end of May. It streams Monday to Friday, from 3-11 PM ET, but the plan is to eventually expand it to 24/7 broadcasts. It has been integrated into various connected-TV systems, with an eye toward attracting younger viewers who are less likely to have conventional pay-TV bundles.

Before arriving at Fox 5 in 2014, Morris had been a reporter and anchor at Fox Connecticut, KDKA-TV and CNBC Europe.

News operations have been throwing themselves into streaming initiatives at a more aggressive pace than the TV business overall in recent years, for a number of competitive reasons. Their offerings have come through stand-alone subscription services, free outlets supported by ads or apps requiring a pay-TV subscription. The political climate in the past few years has made for boom times at cable news outlets, which are all looking for ways to capitalize, at a time when the TV bundle continues to be refashioned.

The orientation and mission of NBC News Now is clear from the tweet pinned to the top of its official Twitter account. It features the Democratic debates from last Wednesday and Thursday, distilled down to a single five-minute clip.

Here’s that segment:

Variety had the first report on the Morris move.