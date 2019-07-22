Former White House Press Official Raj Shah Joins Fox Corp. In SVP Role

In the latest link between the White House and Fox Corp., former White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah has taken a senior vice president position at the media company.

Shah will continue to be based in Washington and will report to Fox Chief Legal and Policy Officer Viet Dinh. He had left the White House early this year to work at a Washington lobbying firm, Ballard Partners.

Hope Hicks, who heads corporate communications at Fox Corp., oversaw press operations for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign before moving on to a role in the White House. Like Shah, she reports to Dinh. Longtime Fox News executive Bill Shine moved in the other direction, becoming deputy chief of staff at the White House in charge of communications before resigning last March.

While not as recognizable as Sarah Sanders or others speaking for Trump, Shah made frequent media appearances during his two years on the job. One of his signature projects was helping lead the press efforts around Trump’s nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh, who was confirmed after a bitterly partisan Senate process.

There were indications that Trump may not have quite formed a bond with Trump, however. In Bob Woodward’s book, Fear: Trump in the White House, Shah surfaced as one of the contacts Woodward reached out to over several months in pursuit of an interview with the president. In a recording of a phone conversation between Trump and Woodward on the eve of the book’s publication that was released by the Washington Post, Woodward mentions Shah. “Raj, I hardly have … I don’t speak to Raj,” Trump said.