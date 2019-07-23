‘Flip Or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Lands New HGTV Series ‘Flipping 101’

As seen on Flipping 101, house flipping guru, Tarek El Moussa (L) mentors first time home flippers Victor Quinones (R) and Deanna Esqueda (C) as they prepare for the Open House of their first home flip.

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is expanding his relationship with HGTV, signing a new deal for his own show. The network has ordered 14 episodes of Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, which features El Moussa as he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. With hundreds of profitable sales under his belt, El Moussa is ready to lend his expertise to those who want to win big in the competitive real estate game. Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is slated to premiere in early 2020.

“My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I’ve been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business,” said El Moussa. “Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment.”

“Flip or Flop fans have followed Tarek’s personal and professional journey for years and now HGTV will show off his expertise and personality in a whole new light,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit. Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping.”

El Moussa returns for a new season of Flip or Flop alongside his ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead on Thursday, August 1, at 9 PM ET/PT on HGTV .Also premiering on August 1 is, Tarek’s Flip Side, a new digital series centered on El Moussa’s personal life. It’s available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebook and HGTV’s YouTube channel.

Anstead also has her own show on HGTV, Christina on the Coast, which expands Anstead’s design business.